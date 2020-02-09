FS: Sennheiser HD 58x headphones w/ aftermarket cable & a modmic wireless mic

O

_orcus_

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 21, 2001
Messages
2,479
Looking to sell a lightly used pair of Sennheiser HD 58X headphone, a shorter aftermarket cable and a modmic wireless mic... all boxes and accessories are included.

$75 for the HD 58X (aftermarket cable is included free)
$75 for the modmic wireless

or both together for $120 shipped.

HD 58X:
drop.com

Drop: Passions lead here (formerly Massdrop)

Join our community of passionate people to find and follow your interests. Discover innovative products, made possible by the collective wisdom of our users.
drop.com drop.com

Aftermarket cable:

Modmic wireless:

My heatware:

Trader Reviews for _orcus_ | HeatWare.com

Heatware is a user feedback/rating database for user-to-user online transactions. Rate users when buying computer parts, electronics, auto parts, mobile phones, etc.
www.heatware.com www.heatware.com

Thanks for any interest.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top