FS: Sennheiser HD 58x headphones w/ aftermarket cable & a modmic wireless mic

Drop: Passions lead here (formerly Massdrop) Join our community of passionate people to find and follow your interests. Discover innovative products, made possible by the collective wisdom of our users.

Trader Reviews for _orcus_ | HeatWare.com Heatware is a user feedback/rating database for user-to-user online transactions. Rate users when buying computer parts, electronics, auto parts, mobile phones, etc.

Looking to sell a lightly used pair of Sennheiser HD 58X headphone, a shorter aftermarket cable and a modmic wireless mic... all boxes and accessories are included.$75 for the HD 58X (aftermarket cable is included free)$75 for the modmic wirelessor both together for $120 shipped.HD 58X:Aftermarket cable:Modmic wireless:My heatware:Thanks for any interest.