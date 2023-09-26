FS: SEASONIC TX-850 + Z87, 4790K, RAM combo

Seasonic Prime TX-850 PSU
Z87 COMBO (Sorry not splitting)
Payment via Paypal (F&F or pay the fees).
Shipping will be insured, tracked and signed for UK only.
Brand new unit still sealed in the factory shrink wrap.
Only available stock in the UK currently is from Amazon priced at £300+
Perfect working order, CPU less than 4 years of use.
Asus ROG Maximus VI Gene LGA1150 motherboard
i7-4790K + original box
G.Skill Trident X 16 GB (2 x 8) DDR3-2400 RAM
Corsair RM650 PSU£100 shipped UK only
