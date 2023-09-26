FS: SEASONIC TX-850 + Z87, 4790K, RAM combo

F

Folly

Weaksauce
Joined
Jun 20, 2020
Messages
106
Seasonic Prime TX-850 PSU
Brand new unit still sealed in the factory shrink wrap.​
Only available stock in the UK currently is from Amazon priced at £300+​
£240 shipped to anywhere in the UK.



Z87 COMBO (Sorry not splitting)
Perfect working order, CPU less than 4 years of use.​
Asus ROG Maximus VI Gene LGA1150 motherboard​
i7-4790K + original box​
G.Skill Trident X 16 GB (2 x 8) DDR3-2400 RAM​
Corsair RM650 PSU​
£100 shipped UK only



Payment via Paypal (F&F or pay the fees).
Shipping will be insured, tracked and signed for UK only.
 
Last edited:
