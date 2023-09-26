FS: SEASONIC TX-850 + Z87, 4790K, RAM combo + Zotac GTX 1660S

F

Folly

Weaksauce
Joined
Jun 20, 2020
Messages
107
Seasonic Prime TX-850 PSU
Brand new unit still sealed in the factory shrink wrap.​
£240 £210 shipped



Z87 COMBO (Sorry not splitting)
Asus ROG Maximus VI Gene LGA1150 motherboard​
i7-4790K + original box​
G.Skill Trident X 16 GB (2 x 8) DDR3-2400 RAM​
Perfect working order, CPU less than 4 years of use.​
£80 shipped




Zotac GTX 1660 Super
Perfect working order, well looked after, taken from running system​
£115 shipped



Payment via Paypal (F&F or pay the fees).
Shipping will be insured, tracked and signed for UK only.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top