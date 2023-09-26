FS: Seasonic Prime TX-850 Titanium PSU - Brand New

This model

Brand new unit still sealed in the factory shrink wrap.

Recently shipped to me from Seasonic Germany as a replacement for an older defective unit, however, I was loaned a fanless model by a friend while I waited and have decided to stick with that.

Asking for £240 shipped to anywhere in the UK.

Only available stock in the UK currently is from Amazon priced at £300+

Payment via Paypal. Shipping will be insured, tracked and signed for.
 
