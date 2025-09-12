  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Seasonic Prime GX 1000W 80 Plus Gold Power Supply

Seasonic PRIME GX-1000 1000W 80+ Gold Fully Modular Power Supply – Excellent Condition $175 OBO

Selling a Seasonic PRIME GX-1000 1000W 80+ Gold fully modular power supply in perfect working order.

Item Details:​

  • Model: Seasonic PRIME GX-1000 (1000W, 80+ Gold, Fully Modular)
  • Condition: Excellent – clean and fully functional. There are some minor scratches where the PSU was placed in the case (see images for additonal details.)
  • Ownership: Original owner
  • Environment: Kept in a smoke-free home
  • Performance: No issues with loud fans, coil whine, or overheating
  • Contents: I believe all original modular cablesare included, as well as the box (see photos for exact contents).
  • More photos available upon request

