FS: Seasonic Prime GX 1000W 80 Plus Gold Power Supply

Seasonic PRIME GX-1000 1000W 80+ Gold Fully Modular Power Supply – Excellent Condition $175 OBO
Selling a Seasonic PRIME GX-1000 1000W 80+ Gold fully modular power supply in perfect working order.
Selling a Seasonic PRIME GX-1000 1000W 80+ Gold fully modular power supply in perfect working order.
Item Details:
- Model: Seasonic PRIME GX-1000 (1000W, 80+ Gold, Fully Modular)
- Condition: Excellent – clean and fully functional. There are some minor scratches where the PSU was placed in the case (see images for additonal details.)
- Ownership: Original owner
- Environment: Kept in a smoke-free home
- Performance: No issues with loud fans, coil whine, or overheating
- Contents: I believe all original modular cablesare included, as well as the box (see photos for exact contents).
- More photos available upon request