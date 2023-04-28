FS: Seasonic Focus GX-750 PSU

Gigantopithecus
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 6, 2009
- Messages
- 1,696
Payment's via PayPal F&F only. My 19-year-old, 386-0-0 Heatware account is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to Happy to also share my work contact information and cell number for your peace of mind. Prefer to sell to established forum members with some Heatware record.
- Seasonic Focus GX-750 (SSR-750FX) PSU - Used, works great. Ran my Linux desktop for a couple years (light use). Includes all cables. $55 shipped to Mountain time, $60 shipped to Pacific and Central time zones, $65 shipped to Eastern time.
SOLD ITEMS BELOW:
- SOLD Quantity 2 SanDisk Ultra 1TB NVMe SSDs - Specific model is SDSSDH3N-T100. Both manufactured July 2021, both bought August 2021. One has 3.5TB written and the other has 8.5TB written. Both work great, simply upgraded the laptop they were in a few months ago when SSDs were super cheap. $50 shipped for the pair; will not split up.
