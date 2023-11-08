FS: Seasonic FOCUS 550 Gold SSR-550FM 550W 80+ Gold ATX12V & EPS12V Semi-Modular

$65 - Seasonic FOCUS 550 Gold SSR-550FM 550W 80+ Gold ATX12V & EPS12V Semi-Modular
Includes original box, cables, etc. as shown in the pictures.
Pulled from a working system as I replaced the previous build with an Intel NUC, so no longer needed.
I have more pictures if you would like to see them.
Heat under my User ID: https://www.heatware.com/u/34599/to
Price is Paypal’d and shipped.
Shipping in the US ONlY. Payment by Payal ONLY.
Shipping will be determined by me based on your location relative to me in Howell, MI 48843.
Thanks, Bill