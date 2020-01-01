FS: Sealed Green iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB Sprint *Potentially Bad ESN* *Great Deal*

i just picked this up from my buddy that works at best buy. he had ordered this very phone from his local sprint store however the ETA took much longer than expected. he was able to pick one up from his job (best buy) because they were in stock before his sprint store fulfilled his preorder. he called sprint to verify how many devices are on his account and everything he owns and uses are on there EXCEPT this phone so there is no record of this phone being on his account. he never bothered to cancel the order or pickup the phone when it finally came back in stock. he called the sprint store for any record of having this phone attached to his account/billed and NOTHING. for some odd reason they mailed him the phone and he called again to see if this phone pertained to his account...NOTHING. that is why potentially bad esn. Its sealed. You might be lucky and score a new iphone cheap. otherwise parts, or a portable camera and ipad! Asking $750