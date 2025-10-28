  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Seagate Xbox Series X/S 1TB SSD Expansion card, GC Loader/CubeODE GameCube optical drive emulator

Upgraded to more storage on my Xbox, so this one is up for sale.

IMG_7739.jpeg


Seagate 1TB SSD Expansion Card - $75 shipped, PayPal F&F please.



GC Loader/CubeODE optical drive emulator for Gamecube. Used to play backups from a SD card on your GameCube. You'll need to remove your optical drive to use this, but it is pretty much plug and play. Put your .iso and swiss onto a SD card and play from there. I also used it with my GameBoy player, so if you lost your original disc you can still use that add-on with your GameCube. Comes with mounting kit so your GameCube won't look weird when you open the top.

Check out Macho Nacho's video on this ODE here:

GC Loader / CubeODE

IMG_7752.jpeg


IMG_7753.jpeg


GC Loader / CubeODE - $70 shipped, PP F&F

Just curious but what storage did you upgrade to?

Also, free bump. :)
 
