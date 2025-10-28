FS: Seagate Xbox Series X/S 1TB SSD Expansion card, GC Loader/CubeODE GameCube optical drive emulator

Upgraded to more storage on my Xbox, so this one is up for sale.

Seagate 1TB SSD Expansion Card - $75 shipped, PayPal F&F please.







GC Loader/CubeODE optical drive emulator for Gamecube. Used to play backups from a SD card on your GameCube. You'll need to remove your optical drive to use this, but it is pretty much plug and play. Put your .iso and swiss onto a SD card and play from there. I also used it with my GameBoy player, so if you lost your original disc you can still use that add-on with your GameCube. Comes with mounting kit so your GameCube won't look weird when you open the top.



GC Loader / CubeODE - $70 shipped, PP F&F

