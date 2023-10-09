FS Scythe Kaze Master Flat Fan Speed Controller 5.25 Bay $25

includes everything retail unit comes with comes with 1 power cable ( not shown but included), 4 probe and 4 fan cables
$25 shipped PP
From manufacturer:
The Kaze Master Flat is a fan control unit featuring some neat original functions making it a little different from the competition: It's equipped with four channels for rpm and temperature display and is designed to fit into the 5.25 bay. Fitted with a modern front panel, an alarm function and a hinged display cover for protection, the package is rounded up with jumper switches for individual settings by the user. Even with closed cover, the displays of the LCD-panel are discreetly visible through the integrated window.
Scythe Kaze Master Flat Fan Controller
Scythe Kaze Master Flat Fan Controller Features
- Liquid Crystal Display
The Kaze Master Flat's discreet LCD-display provides the user with information about the temperature and the rpms for each of the four fans. It's neatly arranged and can be switched off at the user's convenience.
- Protective Display Cover
The front panel of the Kaze Master Flat protects its' display with a hinged cover which also prevents unintentionally touching the switches. The information displayed is cleary visible through the integrated window even in closed state.
- Spin Up Voltage
The adjustable voltage range is between 3.7 to 12 volts. But as fans tend to have problems to "get going" in the lower ranges, this function ensures a 12 volt supply right from the start before settling down to the user's set, desired voltage.
- Temperature Warning Function
By applying the dip-switch, the user is able to set the desired temperature for the alarm to go off. The values can be set between 55 (131 F) and 90 degrees (194 F) in 5-degree steps.
- Jumper Switch for Personal Settings
For personal settings by each individual user, the Kaze Master Flat comes with two jumper switches - one for turning the alarm sound on/off, the other one for choosing between Celsius and Fahrenheit.