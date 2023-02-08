FS: Schiit Headphone Amp, Corsair Power Supplies, Core 2 Duo Server Bundle, AM4 Motherboard, 32GB DDR4 CL16

krylon
Schiit Magni 3 Headphone Amp and Preamp
Complete in the original box and power adapter
$90 shipped
ASUS TUF GAMING B550-PLUS B550 AM4 Motherboard
Complete in retail box
https://www.asus.com/motherboards-components/motherboards/tuf-gaming/tuf-gaming-b550-plus/techspec/
$90 shipped
G..SKILL Ripjaws V CL16
DDR4-3600 CL16-19-19-39 1.35V
F4-3600C16D-32GVKC
Tested with Memtest86 at XMP timings. Comes complete in the retail package with case badge.
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/184/1562831784/F4-3600C16D-32GVKC
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232907
$75 shipped
Corsair HX1500i Power Supply
Fully Modular, 1500W, 80 PLUS Platinum PSU
New in the box, still sealed
$315 shipped
Corsair HX650 Power Supply (model 75-001217)
Semi Modular, 650W, 80 PLUS Gold PSU
Factory recertified unit that has been rock solid for me. Complete in the box with all of the accessories.
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categ...Supply-Units/hx-series-config/p/CP-9020030-NA
$50 shipped
Intel Core 2 Duo Bundle
CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 (heat spreader has been lapped)
Server Motherboard: Intel S3200SH
RAM: 2x2GB (4GB) ECC Unbuffered, CT25672AA667 (MT18HTF25672AY), PC2-5300, 667 Mhz
Heatsink/Fan: 4 pin Intel E97379-001
Everything works great except the motherboard has some damage, and during testing I could not get the front USB header to work.
$40 shipped
HeatWare!!!
https://www.heatware.com/u/247
-----------SOLD-----------
