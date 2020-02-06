FS: Schiit Asgard 2, Adam Audio T5V, Isoacoustics ISO-155, SONY XB950

enyownz
enyownz
Jul 31, 2009
Schiit Asgard 2 - $120 shipped
- Comes with AC cable
Pair of Adam Audio T5V - $350 shipped
- BNIB
IsoAcoustics ISO-155 - $85 shipped
- BNIB
Sony MBR-XB950B1/B - $60 shipped OBO
- BNIB
- Blue version
- This one - https://www.walmart.com/ip/SONY-MDR-XB950B1-L-Blue-Wireless-Extra-BassTM-Headphones/100581908?selected=true
