FS SB-X4, K70-TKL, EK, DDR4 more to come.

owcraftsman

All items are like new condition, fully functional in retail box with original accessories lightly used and well maintained unless stated otherwise.

I will be adding more to this thread as time goes by so stay tuned.

I accept Paypal only no friends and family. I will consider offers.

My Heat is +161-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/50333/to

Price includes shipping USPS to CONUS, will ship otherwise at buyer’s expense.

K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with PBT DOUBLE SHOT PRO Keycaps $75 shipped
Barely used/like new tried it for a week loved it for gaming missed the numbers keys not for me. $130 new

Creative Sound Blaster X4 External USB DAC Amp with Super X-Fi, 7.1 Surround, Optical I/O, Mic/Headset/Line-in - For PC and Mac $90 shipped
Barely used/Like New You would be hard pressed to find a better DAC it has way more features than I will ever use and needs a better home.
Will make your headphones shine. $150 new

EK-Quantum Momentum ROG Crosshair VIII Hero D-RGB -Nickel/ Plexi $80 shipped
FULL COVER MOTHERBOARD WATERBLOCK
Take your Hero to the next level of Cool. Not only looks Cool but keeps you CPU and VRMs well below normal.
Get more out of your 3000 or 5000 series processor
Sold one of my Crosshair VIII Hero’s buyer was not a water guy so, don’t need this block anymore.
Fully flushed and cleaned. All hardware to be installed is included and I will throw in enough new thermal pads as needed.
If you plan on keeping your Hero for a while this is a great investment Heat kills. Keeping things as cool as possible makes good sense. $180 new

DDR4 4x8GB G.Skill Trident Z Neo F4-3600C16Q 32GTZNC $90 shipped
This is a matched set of 4x8GB sticks Low CL top of the line DDR4 memory worked well with 3900x and 5800x3d.
Recently pulled from my gamer PC Crosshair VIII Hero saw weekend duty last year and a ½.
One of the sticks has minor scuffs on one side otherwise all in perfect condition. $150 new


Amazing seller here everyone!!!!!!
Great communications, awesome packing, and super fast shipping!

Great to see ya brother!!!!
 
lol yes you could Reefa hope all is well in your end of the world.
I'll be adding some mice, some radiators and a Razer ARGB controller soon.
 
owcraftsman said:
lol yes you could Reefa hope all is well in your end of the world.
I'll be adding some mice, some radiators and a Razer ARGB controller soon.
Yes, all well on this end. Been cycling more than playing with computers the last 4 yrs. About 60 lbs lighter now that I've learned about portion control, but I sure do miss visiting the local AYCE Chinese buffets. 😀
 
