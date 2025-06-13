  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Sapphire RX 7800 XT Nitro+

Continental US only

Paypal only


FS: Sapphire RX 7800 XT Nitro+
$405 Shipped

Some minor cosmetic damage from when I recently repasted it with PTM7950 thinking it would undervolt better. The end result was that it just runs a lot cooler. During the repaste I used Upsiren UTP-8 on the VRAM and voltage components because it was the best thermal putty I could find at a decent price. I think these cards undervolt best when brand new. I was still able to go down quite a bit recently testing it out, but nowhere near as far as I could when this card came out in 2023.



View: https://imgur.com/a/sapphire-rx-7800-xt-nitro-repaste-jeju2gq



I still have the #1 record in a lot of these benchmarks from weeks after launch. These Nitro+ cards are definitely binned dies.

https://www.3dmark.com/fs/30732222

https://www.3dmark.com/fs/30686482

https://www.3dmark.com/fs/30686421

https://www.3dmark.com/spy/41917543

https://www.3dmark.com/spy/49904921
 

I bought a power color red devil one last Christmastime at microcenter and then ended up returning it. Still, it's a great gpu
 
