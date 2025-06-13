DedEmbryonicCe11
[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Jun 6, 2006
- Messages
- 1,606
Continental US only
Paypal only
FS: Sapphire RX 7800 XT Nitro+
$405 Shipped
Some minor cosmetic damage from when I recently repasted it with PTM7950 thinking it would undervolt better. The end result was that it just runs a lot cooler. During the repaste I used Upsiren UTP-8 on the VRAM and voltage components because it was the best thermal putty I could find at a decent price. I think these cards undervolt best when brand new. I was still able to go down quite a bit recently testing it out, but nowhere near as far as I could when this card came out in 2023.
View: https://imgur.com/a/sapphire-rx-7800-xt-nitro-repaste-jeju2gq
I still have the #1 record in a lot of these benchmarks from weeks after launch. These Nitro+ cards are definitely binned dies.
https://www.3dmark.com/fs/30732222
https://www.3dmark.com/fs/30686482
https://www.3dmark.com/fs/30686421
https://www.3dmark.com/spy/41917543
https://www.3dmark.com/spy/49904921
Paypal only
FS: Sapphire RX 7800 XT Nitro+
$405 Shipped
Some minor cosmetic damage from when I recently repasted it with PTM7950 thinking it would undervolt better. The end result was that it just runs a lot cooler. During the repaste I used Upsiren UTP-8 on the VRAM and voltage components because it was the best thermal putty I could find at a decent price. I think these cards undervolt best when brand new. I was still able to go down quite a bit recently testing it out, but nowhere near as far as I could when this card came out in 2023.
View: https://imgur.com/a/sapphire-rx-7800-xt-nitro-repaste-jeju2gq
I still have the #1 record in a lot of these benchmarks from weeks after launch. These Nitro+ cards are definitely binned dies.
https://www.3dmark.com/fs/30732222
https://www.3dmark.com/fs/30686482
https://www.3dmark.com/fs/30686421
https://www.3dmark.com/spy/41917543
https://www.3dmark.com/spy/49904921
Attachments
Last edited: