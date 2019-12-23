FS: Sapphire RX 590 Nitro+ (Blue) 8GB + Asus Strix RX 570 4GB

    Upgraded the video cards in the kids computers so I have these up for sale.

    Both were used for ~ 8-10 months and were used lightly during that time; they are both in very good/great condition.

    Sapphire RX 590 Nitro+ w/Blue shroud/lighting - used on the silent BIOS setting with no overclock. Never taken apart, stickers still over the heatsink screws.

    Asking $150 shipped

    Asus Strix RX 570 4gb - Same deal as the 590, never taken apart and always run at stock settings.

    Asking $90 shipped

    Feel free to ask any questions you have; I'll be posting up pictures after work.
     
