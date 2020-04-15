FS: Sapphire R9 290 Tri-x video card

$80 Shipped. whatever payment you prefer, let me know.
Bought the card used on here from Azzkiker in 2015, here's his original thread: https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-sa...-z87-840-evo-ssd-hx850-digitech-gnx4.1883559/
Been my primary gaming card since, pretty light use. Upgraded to a 2070 super last year and it's been sitting around
my heat, goes back to 2004: https://www.heatware.com/u/27631/to
Images:
Willing to do a straight trade for set of 2x8gb DDR 4 too, or trade plus cash from me if you have nicer DDR4 or 2x16gb memory.
