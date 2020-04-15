FS: Sapphire R9 290 Tri-x video card

f1y

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 30, 2005
Messages
8,085
$80 Shipped. whatever payment you prefer, let me know.

Bought the card used on here from Azzkiker in 2015, here's his original thread: https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-sa...-z87-840-evo-ssd-hx850-digitech-gnx4.1883559/

Been my primary gaming card since, pretty light use. Upgraded to a 2070 super last year and it's been sitting around

my heat, goes back to 2004: https://www.heatware.com/u/27631/to

Images:
http://imgur.com/a/2nyW995

Willing to do a straight trade for set of 2x8gb DDR 4 too, or trade plus cash from me if you have nicer DDR4 or 2x16gb memory.
 
