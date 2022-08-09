FS: sapphire nitro rx480 8GB

Ruiner

Ruiner

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 22, 2000
Messages
3,091
Purchased used, previous owner said not mined with, and it's only been gamed with under my ownership.

Edit: flashed back to stock. two bios options selectable by toggle switch, one factory OC, one quiet

$80 plus flat shipping (lower 48) of your choice.
Take PP.
heat under ruiner
 
Last edited:
Ruiner

Ruiner

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 22, 2000
Messages
3,091
It boxes up to about a pound and a half. Via USPS, 11 bucks priority (same as 1st class) and an extra 4 for insurance.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
10,999
Ruiner said:
bump
would this be more desirable if flashed back to stock?
Click to expand...
I don't think so. It's just a bit older of a card is what I'm thinking. Quite frankly it's a great price and if i want Canadian I would have bought it day one.
 
ibex333

ibex333

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 30, 2007
Messages
1,036
can YOU flash it back to factory so a factory OC mode can be used?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top