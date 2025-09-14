  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Sapphire Nitro+ RX 9070 XT $675

Purchased in March 2025 - I’m the 2nd owner (bought off of a fellow HardForum member). From a smoke-free and pet-free home.

Complete in box - works fantastic just moving back to NVIDIA because I got a great open box deal on a SFF 5080.

$700 $685 $675 shipped via UPS Ground to the lower 48.

Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338

Solid card.
Love the one I have. The power connection allows for a clean install.

GLWS bump
 
Bump price drop! Last day that I can ship - on biz trip next few days back Thursday night.
 
Bump! Back from biz travel tonight - can ship tomorrow! Price drop to $675!
 
