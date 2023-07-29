FS: Sapphire Nitro 7900 XTX & 6900xt Xtreme Waterforce

W

wadec22

2[H]4U
Jul 26, 2005
3,947
Sapphire Nitro 7900 XTX
  • Outstanding card. Hotspot and core delta is usually 10-15 degrees, peaks at 20. That's an awesome unit. Many XTX have really high hot spot temps.
$925 PP F&F Preferred

Gigabyte 6900xt Xtreme Waterforce
  • Beautiful card with a factory waterblock. This is NOT an AIO model. This is for hooking up to your existing loop.
$615 PP F&F Preferred

  • Add $10 to include one of these, you can stack; Razer DA mini or Razer Viper mini or Razer Goliathus Fissure Etd or 3x Thermaltake OG Riing 140mm with controller hub (is not ARGB)
  • Add $25 to add Philips SHP9500s headphones with travel case
  • Add $75 to add EVGA 1000W GQ PSU (not selling on it's own)
heat, ebay, reddit, head-fi all under wadec22 - over 300 positive transactions
 

Last edited:
I assumed the 7900xtx would be the more popular gpu, but adding my waterforce in case someone wants to give me an excuse to keep the nitro. :)
 
