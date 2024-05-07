FS: Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Nitro Plus Vapor-X Overclocked 24GB

S

sk3tch

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
3,424
Hi all,

Selling my gently used and mint condition Sapphire Nitro+ 7900 XTX - the best 7900 XTX out there. Complete with box and accessory. Had a great compact size - stout and wide versus other massive 7900 XTXs - making it perfect for cases with limited space. 320 MM length - full specs: https://www.sapphiretech.com/en/consumer/nitro-radeon-rx-7900-xtx-vaporx-24g-gddr6.

$800 shipped free via UPS Ground with payment via PayPal F&F.

I have two-factor auth on and here is my Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to.

Thanks for looking!

IMG_6167.jpeg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top