FS: Sapphire 9070 XT Nitro+, NVME drives

Sapphire 9070 XT Nitro+ - $725
Western Digital SN850 2TB NVME drive - $90
Timestamps :
View: https://imgur.com/a/oZZW9l2
Combo #1 - $425 : PENDING
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB NVME Drive - $55
Ryzen Combo - $485 SOLD :
heatware under wadec22
2FA is on
shipping to 48 CONUS
Payment PP FF
- used with box and accessories
- I took some photos with the lattice looking side panel off - it looks better to me without it. very easy to remove, helps with aesthetic flexibility.
Western Digital SN850 2TB NVME drive - $90
- drive only
- enclosure includes original box. no original nvme box.
Timestamps :
View: https://imgur.com/a/oZZW9l2
AMD Ryzen 7700x CPU - retail box included Asus TUF B650 Plus WiFi Motherboard - box and antenna included G Skill DDR5 6000mhz CL36 RGB 2x16gb RAM kit includes original box AMD Ryzen 7700x CPU - retail box included Asus TUF B650 Plus WiFi Motherboard - box and antenna included Kingston Fury DDR5 6000mhz CL30 2x16 RAM kit Samsung 990 EVO Plus 1TB nvme
heatware under wadec22
2FA is on
shipping to 48 CONUS
Payment PP FF
Last edited: