FS: Sapphire 7800 XT Pure - Purchased from Microcenter

R

Rvenger

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 12, 2012
Messages
3,104
Does anyone want this before I return?

7800 XT Pure White model - https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?d=sapphire+pure+7800+xt

Was an open box, paid $485. Will include receipt and is in mint condition. Full box and accessories. This card was extremely minimal coil whine, almost silent which is impressive. Depending on system YMMV.

$485 - $20 gas saved for my trip to return. $465 Shipped


Paypal F&F preferred.

Heatware under SLK
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top