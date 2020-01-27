FS: Sansung Odyssey+ WMR VR w\2 motion controllers - $245 shipped

Only 2 months old. Adult owned, but rarely used... I tried a few VR games like Skyrim and didn't find the headset comfortable (I'm a big fella with a big head, though). I had the same problem with the Oculus Quest. It was such a good deal though I tried to make it work, but alas I am giving up outside the return window period so I need to sell it here. Box is included, basically everything except the microfiber cleaning cloth is included. Anyways, I'm going to ask $245 shipped to cont. US. That will include paypal fees. My heat is stephen_0983 and I have not been active in some time. I do also have feedback on head-fi.org and eBay which I'd be happy to verify in some way with you.