Fs: Samung 970 evo 2tb ssd $90 shipped

M

mnewxcv

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
8,910
heatware under mnewxcvheatware, ebay feedback here. *YOU* must also have verified feedback. (((I have 2FA enabled))) Items are used. Prices are PP F&F

$90 for a 2tb 970 evo (latest firmware)

Model Name, Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 2TB
Serial Number, S59CNM0R842492N
Drive Type, NVMe
Result,Byte End,Byte Start,Description,Raw Data,Status
,0,0,Critical Warning,0,OK
,2,1,Temperature (K),312,OK
,3,3,Available Spare,100,OK
,4,4,Available Spare Threshold,10,OK
,5,5,Percentage Used,0,OK
,47,32,Data Units Read,39417001,OK
,63,48,Data Units Written,26304941,OK
,79,64,Host Read Commands,529252246,OK
,95,80,Host Write Commands,113027888,OK
,111,96,Controller Busy Time,872,OK
,127,112,Power Cycles,10001,OK
,143,128,Power On Hours,905,OK
,159,144,Unsafe Shutdowns,58,OK
,175,160,Media Errors,0,OK
,191,176,Number of Error Information Log Entries,7584,OK
,195,192,Warning Composite Temperature Time,0,OK
,199,196,Critical Composite Temperature Time,0,OK
,201,200,Temperature Sensor 1,312,OK
,203,202,Temperature Sensor 2,320,OK
,205,204,Temperature Sensor 3,0,OK
,207,206,Temperature Sensor 4,0,OK
,209,208,Temperature Sensor 5,0,OK
,211,210,Temperature Sensor 6,0,OK
,213,212,Temperature Sensor 7,0,OK
,215,214,Temperature Sensor 8,0,OK
Click to expand...



SOLD $700 shipped - not getting cheaper than that!
Ryzen 7950x combo. Includes cpu, motherboard, ram.
Amd ryzen 9 7950x
gigabyte b650m aorus ax matx motherboard
32gb of gskill ddr5 6000 memory (wouldn't run expo out of the box, ran at 5600 no problem)
$160 shipped - evga rtx 3050. Was using it as a temporary card before an upgrade.
$90 shipped - Samsung Chromebook 4+ 15.6 inch 64GB Intel Celeron 1.10GHz 6GB Chromebook. Used in good working condition with some signs of use. Some scratches and scuffs as shown, and one small hairline crack in the bezel around the screen. Some scratches on the edge of the lid as well.
$100 for a Samsung 2tb 980 pro (latest firmware)
*PRICE DROP* $725 shipped Parting with my RTX 3090 FE. I bought it used several months ago and it has worked flawlessly. The previous owner repadded it and temps have never been a problem. Little bit dusty, but I blow it out every few months. Works great for anything you throw at it. Comes with power adapter and original box.
$190 shipped: Lenovo L28u-30 28" UHD IPS 4K Monitor SOLD
$200 shipped: DJI RSC2 gimbal
$60 shipped: blackmagic design intensity pro 1080p capture card
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot 2023-04-02 101455.png
    Screenshot 2023-04-02 101455.png
    158.2 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
J

jarablue

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 31, 2003
Messages
1,156
I get paid on Friday morning and will buy this. Can I get dibs till then? If not I understand. I use cashapp or venmo.

I am on linkedin as nicholas brennan and work in the tech sector here in MA state. You can check me out. I am 120% legit. I just sold a 3080 on here two weeks ago. I can give you my cell phone number which is my home number also if you'd like to voice chat.
 
1337Goat

1337Goat

Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2020
Messages
679
Yeeeeep I bought that RTX 3090, and I'm darn glad I did!
Can't wait to test it out and see what it can do.

That 4K display looks nice too.
 
S

sk3tch

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
2,708
atp1916 said:
3090 == 4080, suprised too. GLWS mate.

Good seller here folks, cheers
Click to expand...
Now that the card is sold - I have never heard anyone claim that the RTX 3090 is the same (performance-wise) as the RTX 4080. I had to double check to make sure that I am crazy. Turns out the RTX 4080 is generally faster by a minimum of 10%, way more at 4K. It's closer than I thought. I guess you get more VRAM...but otherwise yeah for that price it is hella awesome in comparison.

Free bump.
 
1337Goat

1337Goat

Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2020
Messages
679
sk3tch said:
Now that the card is sold - I have never heard anyone claim that the RTX 3090 is the same (performance-wise) as the RTX 4080. I had to double check to make sure that I am crazy. Turns out the RTX 4080 is generally faster by a minimum of 10%, way more at 4K. It's closer than I thought. I guess you get more VRAM...but otherwise yeah for that price it is hella awesome in comparison.

Free bump.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I'm all about that VRAM, so the RTX 3090 was EXACTLY what I wanted, and not even the Ti version either. (For budget reasons.)
 
T

Tweak155

Gawd
Joined
Jul 28, 2011
Messages
689
I have this monitor... use it daily for work, it's a great 4K monitor. I was actually surprised at the quality of the screws supplied for the VESA mounting (thumbscrews). They look and feel pretty nice.
 
nguyen704

nguyen704

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 19, 2008
Messages
1,511
Is the Samsung 2tb 980 pro for sale or is it only as part of the PC bundle deal?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top