FS: Samsung Tab S3

E

~ever~

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 6, 2000
Messages
2,136
Have this Tab S3 that was bought new. It was only used by my daghter to watch YouTube and Netflix. Black in color, 32GB. No issues at all. It has a Spigen GlasTR glass screen protector applied since day 1. It comes with the box and all accessories. We never used the S pen so its brand new. I will include another Spigen GlasTR protector asI had bought 2 pack and I still have 1 left. I also have a Kids case for it. That will be included or excluded as you please. Looked around for a fair price and they seem to be going for $220 to about $450 brand new.

Asking $250 shipped.
IMG_20200702_125453.jpg
IMG_20200702_125228.jpg
IMG_20200702_125301.jpg
IMG_20200702_125341.jpg
IMG_20200702_125539.jpg
 
Last edited:
K

kzrider

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 22, 2007
Messages
322
Do you still ha e the X5670 pair for sale? If so let me know where to send payment. I'll take em.
 
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
26,091
With that EKWB Predator, do you know if it is a rev. 1.1 or later? There is an AM4 adapter, but it needs rev. 1.1 or later.
 
thesmokingman

thesmokingman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 22, 2008
Messages
5,892
I'm in for the predator! I also have a lot of wc gear. You need a 1080 external setup? Monster 480 or 240 rads? Have an ek tr block too, among others.
 
H

Hokies83

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
470
What’s the story on the EK? Can you easily open it up? Use a different block / tubing ?
If you can how the heck’s it still around for that price ?
 
E

~ever~

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 6, 2000
Messages
2,136
I never tried but I'm sure you can. The block is the supremacy block. And the radiator is put together with the pump so that part in not sure if they can be split up and used independently.

But the way it is was the best AIO. I had it and had amazing temps. Never a problem with it.
 
thesmokingman

thesmokingman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 22, 2008
Messages
5,892
Dude, you never replied to my reply in pm? Don't worry about replying now...
 
E

~ever~

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 6, 2000
Messages
2,136
Look at what I sent to you first. I asked for big reservoirs and you replied with 3 different options none which were a combo with a big reservoir.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top