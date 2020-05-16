FS: Samsung S8 Verizon unlocked *cracked screen*

Hi all,Up for sale is my wife's Samsung Galaxy S8, Verizon version, fully unlocked (can be used on any US carrier and most carriers worldwide). Flashed to clean US factory unlocked version running Android 9, no more carrier bloatware. Already factory reset and ready for new activation.Only one major flaw: the front screen is cracked. Please see pix for details. The touchscreen is still functional. But the top part is not very sensitive. The body is still in mint condition, no scratch at all around the edges and the back. The phone itself still works fine. No problem other than the cracked screen.Comes with: original box, 1 new clear protective case, 1 new Motorola charger and cable. No other accessories included. What you see in the pix is what you get.Asking $80 shipped.