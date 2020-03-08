FS: Samsung S27A950D 27" 2ms 1080p 120Hz 3D Monitor

Asking $250 w/shipping included, OBO.

This monitor served me fantastically well for five years of ownership, until I recently upgraded to a new Samsung unit. Have never had any problems with it, and works perfectly.Comes with original box, power supply, 3D glasses, and a DVI and Displayport cable.Screen Size: 27"LED Backlight: YesWidescreen: YesRecommended Resolution: 1920 x 10803D Ready: YesRefresh Rate: 120 HzViewing Angle: 170° (H) / 160° (V)Display Colors: 16.7 MillionBrightness: 300 cd/m2Contrast Ratio: DCR 1,000,000:1 (1,000:1)Response Time: 2ms GTG