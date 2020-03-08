FS: Samsung S27A950D 27" 2ms 1080p 120Hz 3D Monitor

This monitor served me fantastically well for five years of ownership, until I recently upgraded to a new Samsung unit. Have never had any problems with it, and works perfectly.
Comes with original box, power supply, 3D glasses, and a DVI and Displayport cable.
Asking $250 w/shipping included, OBO.
Heat: http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=80063
Specs:
Screen Size: 27"
LED Backlight: Yes
Widescreen: Yes
Recommended Resolution: 1920 x 1080
3D Ready: Yes
Refresh Rate: 120 Hz
Viewing Angle: 170° (H) / 160° (V)
Display Colors: 16.7 Million
Brightness: 300 cd/m2
Contrast Ratio: DCR 1,000,000:1 (1,000:1)
Response Time: 2ms GTG
