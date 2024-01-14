FS: Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32'' 4K 240hz (MINT)

l88bastard

l88bastard

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 25, 2009
Messages
3,542
For sale is my G8 Neo 4k240hz gaming monitor in mint condition.

I have owned it since new and it is an excellent display for gaming and work productivity!
It comes from a NON-Smoking environment and includes the original box and packaging.

$500 not including shipping.

G81.jpg
 
