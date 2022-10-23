FS: Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32" 4k/240Hz HDR Monitor, Sega Genesis Mini 2, OG Xbox HDMI Adapter, Fujitsu Q704 Tablet PC

Made the move to a QD-OLED, so this Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 4K/240Hz has to go. I recently purchased it here on the forum back in January and I'm only asking what I paid for it, plus shipping. It is a fantastic monitor with excellent picture quality and awesome HDR performance. It's in great condition, with only one stuck grey pixel as seen in the first picture below. It only affects light colored backgrounds and fortunately in a spot where it really isn't noticeable (left edge, upper corner). The box dimensions are 32x21x9 and it weighs 28 pounds. It'll be coming from 66213 and the great RTINGS review is here - https://www.rtings.com/monitor/reviews/samsung/odyssey-neo-g8-s32bg85
Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 - $500 plus shipping
Sega Genesis Mini 2 - Purchased new via Amazon Japan, you can still get these for $100 plus shipping plus tax, save a few bucks buying my new one for $105 PP F&F only:
Sega Genesis Mini 2 NEW - $105 shipped PayPal F&F only.
POUND HD HDMI Link cable for original Xbox system - I've been using this on my softmodded OG Xbox since September and no longer need it. It has decent quality and has always worked. These go for $40 on Amazon, so here's a chance to get it cheaper. It comes with the adapter, unused HDMI cable and the original box.
POUND HDMI adapter for OG Xbox - $25 shipped.
Fujitsu Tablet PC Specs:
Samsung 128GB SSD, i7-4600U, 8GB DDR3, Wifi & 4G LTE
Has SIM / microSD slots and stylus, the keyboard dock also has a battery and it too still has a decent battery charge.
https://www.fujitsu.com/ca/en/Images/q704-en.pdf
Fujitsu Stylistic Q704 touchscreen Laptop/Tablet + keyboard dock - good battery - Windows 10 Pro - $100 Shipped
H E A T W A R E
