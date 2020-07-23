FS: Samsung NVME/M2 SSDs

A

AP2

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 25, 2007
Messages
1,460
Selling a few spare parts no longer need.

1. Samsung 960 Pro NVMe 512GB - 65 shipped
*used as an OS drive comes complete with original packaging

2. Samsung 860 EVO SATA m.2 - 100 shipped
*used once to transfer 200gb worth of data. comes with original packaging
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.
Top