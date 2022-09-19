FS: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (unlocked, 256gb, blue)

Hi everyone, this time I have for sale a like new condition Samsung Z Flip4 phone. I purchased it less than a month ago to try it out (I'm a sucker for the GBA form factor), but work is requiring me to move back to iOS so this guy's looking for a new home given I don't want to carry two phones around. It was barely used, battery was never charged above 85%, and comes with the orginal box and accessories. Also included is the official Samsung clear ring cover, which has been on the phone since day 1. Phone will be reset to factory and ready for a new owner. I'm thinking $550 shipped, but open to suggestions. As always, I have heat under einz, prefer F&F paypal or zelle (or local meet up in the Bay Area), and thanks for looking.