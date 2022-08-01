FS: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 256gb, Galaxy S22, 2x Galaxy Watches,Galaxy Buds2, Samsung Chargers

Brokennails

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 29, 2006
Messages
2,178
Switched back to iPhones. Willing to bundle. Need money to catch out car payments back up.

Excellent shape Galaxy Tab S7 FE 256gb. Purchased new by me from Best Buy. Spigen glass screen protector from day one and also have box pen and charger included.
$400 shipped

Excellent shape T-Mobile Galaxy S22 128gb green phones. Always in case and glass screen protector as well as rear camera lense protectors.
$350 shipped obo

Excellent shape T-Mobile 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with cellular. Used with paracord bands I made so pretty sure watch band was only used for a couple days if that.
$150 shipped

Excellent shape T-Mobile 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 with cellular. Made paracord band for the wife after getting it so band was never worn.
$125 shipped

Galaxy Buds 2 Black. Used for a month or two at work listening to audio books before work stopped allowing them. Sat on my nightstand since. Will include Spigen case.
$75 shipped

Excellent shaped Samsung Super Fast Wireless Charger Duo.
$40 shipped

Excellent shapes Samsung 35w Adapter Duo.
$20 shipped

Excellent Shaped Sasmsung 45w Super Fast Charger
$20 shipped
 

  • D2D06378-6DE5-4CF2-8F8C-D4EFD8E2B4A4.jpeg
    D2D06378-6DE5-4CF2-8F8C-D4EFD8E2B4A4.jpeg
    421.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 8F746ADC-45F6-4277-ABE1-6DBB33889850.jpeg
    8F746ADC-45F6-4277-ABE1-6DBB33889850.jpeg
    400.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 2DA14FA8-ED17-46E1-8BEA-0549A94D5634.jpeg
    2DA14FA8-ED17-46E1-8BEA-0549A94D5634.jpeg
    309.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 2EF619A5-C52D-475B-A2B4-005B104F24C4.jpeg
    2EF619A5-C52D-475B-A2B4-005B104F24C4.jpeg
    369.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 1BE7C662-98EA-4FA4-BEE4-F60CCEE6F818.jpeg
    1BE7C662-98EA-4FA4-BEE4-F60CCEE6F818.jpeg
    314.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 28B792C6-6919-487A-AFD4-7D9983AE056C.jpeg
    28B792C6-6919-487A-AFD4-7D9983AE056C.jpeg
    316 KB · Views: 0
  • 7FFB3547-7451-4A57-9A66-43EDFA15823B.jpeg
    7FFB3547-7451-4A57-9A66-43EDFA15823B.jpeg
    267.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 3E2C6C20-6A77-4DCC-B4AD-D0687686E677.jpeg
    3E2C6C20-6A77-4DCC-B4AD-D0687686E677.jpeg
    267.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 38780634-76B9-4BDA-B2C5-41DC863AB0D1.jpeg
    38780634-76B9-4BDA-B2C5-41DC863AB0D1.jpeg
    257.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 0B0EEF38-AAA2-484B-B2EF-9904F4B3155C.jpeg
    0B0EEF38-AAA2-484B-B2EF-9904F4B3155C.jpeg
    516.7 KB · Views: 0
OFaceSIG

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
3,554
If you need any tips on your AR9 build PM me. I've built 5 or 6 and this point and they all run like sewing machines.
 
D

DPOSCORP

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 10, 2000
Messages
9,964
Are you looking for anything in full or partial trade for the Z flip? Is it paid off?
 
