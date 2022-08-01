FS: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 256gb($350), 2x Galaxy Watches($125/$100),Galaxy Buds2($60)

Brokennails

Brokennails

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 29, 2006
Messages
2,183
Switched back to iPhones. Willing to bundle. Need money to catch out car payments back up.

Excellent shape Galaxy Tab S7 FE 256gb. Purchased new by me from Best Buy 11-11-2022. Spigen glass screen protector from day one and also have box pen and charger included.
$350 shipped

Excellent shape T-Mobile 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with cellular. Used with paracord bands I made so pretty sure watch band was only used for a couple days if that.
$125 shipped

Excellent shape T-Mobile 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 with cellular. Made paracord band for the wife after getting it so band was never worn.
$100 shipped

Galaxy Buds 2 Black. Used for a month or two at work listening to audio books before work stopped allowing them. Sat on my nightstand since. Will include Spigen case.
$60 shipped
 

Attachments

  • 2EF619A5-C52D-475B-A2B4-005B104F24C4.jpeg
    2EF619A5-C52D-475B-A2B4-005B104F24C4.jpeg
    369.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 1BE7C662-98EA-4FA4-BEE4-F60CCEE6F818.jpeg
    1BE7C662-98EA-4FA4-BEE4-F60CCEE6F818.jpeg
    314.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 28B792C6-6919-487A-AFD4-7D9983AE056C.jpeg
    28B792C6-6919-487A-AFD4-7D9983AE056C.jpeg
    316 KB · Views: 0
  • 7FFB3547-7451-4A57-9A66-43EDFA15823B.jpeg
    7FFB3547-7451-4A57-9A66-43EDFA15823B.jpeg
    267.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 3E2C6C20-6A77-4DCC-B4AD-D0687686E677.jpeg
    3E2C6C20-6A77-4DCC-B4AD-D0687686E677.jpeg
    267.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 38780634-76B9-4BDA-B2C5-41DC863AB0D1.jpeg
    38780634-76B9-4BDA-B2C5-41DC863AB0D1.jpeg
    257.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 0B0EEF38-AAA2-484B-B2EF-9904F4B3155C.jpeg
    0B0EEF38-AAA2-484B-B2EF-9904F4B3155C.jpeg
    516.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 3A3CDE3A-91C8-47A0-B052-56C2BB9B72D9.jpeg
    3A3CDE3A-91C8-47A0-B052-56C2BB9B72D9.jpeg
    379.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 99811F69-2FC6-4BFF-B3CC-E018FFC5C6E8.jpeg
    99811F69-2FC6-4BFF-B3CC-E018FFC5C6E8.jpeg
    313.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 58BBA4EB-B3E1-43D5-AF0F-E079068C205D.jpeg
    58BBA4EB-B3E1-43D5-AF0F-E079068C205D.jpeg
    396.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
3,565
If you need any tips on your AR9 build PM me. I've built 5 or 6 and this point and they all run like sewing machines.
 
D

DPOSCORP

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 10, 2000
Messages
9,968
Are you looking for anything in full or partial trade for the Z flip? Is it paid off?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top