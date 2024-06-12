FS: Samsung Galaxy S9 (Verizon) - $80 shipped

Have a Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB in Lilac Purple on that my mom used on Verizon till she switched to Consumer Cellular. Gave it to me thinking my son could use it, but we are on Mint Mobile. And I believe this is locked to Verizon anyways? Wouldn't matter any ways as my son (on the Spectrum) is used to his Moto X4 Android One, so no Samsung's version of Android for him.



Will include the case (CaseLogic) that it was in since new... it's scratched up a bit but I have no use for it. Phone looks to be in excellent condition. Has been factory reset waiting for new owner setup.



Looking for $100 $90 $80 shipped USPS in Small Flat Rate box. Payment via PayPal F&F. Add fees if you want to use normal PayPal. Heatware in sig.