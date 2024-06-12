FS: Samsung Galaxy S9 (Verizon) - $60 shipped

Have a Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB (SM-G960U) in Lilac Purple on that my mom used on Verizon till she switched to Consumer Cellular. Gave it to me thinking my son could use it, but we are on Mint Mobile. Wouldn't matter any ways as my son (on the Spectrum) is used to his Moto X4 Android One, so no Samsung's version of Android for him.



Shows the Verizon logo when booting. Will include the case (CaseLogic) that it was in since new...it's scratched up a bit but I have no use for it so it will stay on when shipped for extra protection. Phone looks to be in great condition. Has been factory reset waiting for new owner setup.



Looking for $100 $90 $80 $70 $60 shipped. Payment via PayPal F&F. Add fees if you want to use normal PayPal. Heatware in sig.