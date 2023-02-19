FS: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512gb Unlocked (RED EXCLUSIVE) + Google Pixel 7 Pro 512gb Unlocked (Snow / White)

I'm selling a used-LIKE NEW Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512gb UNLOCKED (RED EXCLUSIVE). Activate with ANY CARRIER (Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, Boost, AT&T, and more) Special Order color directly from Samsung only. Comes with Spigen Ultra Hybrid case. Clean ESN. No issues. No Trades. I accept Paypal. Asking $775 + shipping

20230218_114409.jpg

20230218_114336.jpg

I'm selling a Mint Condition Google Pixel 7 Pro 512gb Unlocked (Snow/White). Clean ESN, no issues. Comes in Original Box with all accessories and a nice Torras case. I accept Paypal. Asking $800 + shipping

20230218_112011.jpg

20230218_112049.jpg

20230218_115328.jpg

20230218_115359.jpg
 
