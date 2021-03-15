FS: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, 512gb, AT&T, Black, Unlocked, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Ring Mailbox Sensor,

N

NIZMOZ

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 23, 2007
Messages
2,133
I have the following items forsale. All are new unless otherwise said. See signature for Heat. Been a long and trustworthy seller here. Everything is OBO, and possible combination discounts. Price includes shipping for USA and insurance

1. Ring Mailbox Sensor – Black (Requires Ring Bridge to work, new and sealed) - $15 shipped

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Wifi/Bluetooth only - Black - In good condition, a few use marks on the back, and has a screen protector on the lcd. - $150 shipped obo

3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, 512gb, Black, Unlock code will be given with phone, in good condition. Comes with WhiteDome scree protector installed since new, and spigen case. Has some usage marks from the case rubbing on it, and a few fine scratches on the screen protector, but is in mint condition. $850 shipped obo
 

Attachments

  • C2A645EF-B870-4840-AA4E-ACB2349D709A.jpeg
    C2A645EF-B870-4840-AA4E-ACB2349D709A.jpeg
    498.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 52328A79-0F37-4B77-9184-0530B465CA75.jpeg
    52328A79-0F37-4B77-9184-0530B465CA75.jpeg
    310.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7267.jpg
    IMG_7267.jpg
    1 MB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7268.jpg
    IMG_7268.jpg
    1,013 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7269.jpg
    IMG_7269.jpg
    978.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7270.jpg
    IMG_7270.jpg
    496.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7271.jpg
    IMG_7271.jpg
    730 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7272.jpg
    IMG_7272.jpg
    463.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7273.jpg
    IMG_7273.jpg
    543.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7274.jpg
    IMG_7274.jpg
    677.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7275.jpg
    IMG_7275.jpg
    618.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7304.JPG
    IMG_7304.JPG
    827.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7303.JPG
    IMG_7303.JPG
    584.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7302.JPG
    IMG_7302.JPG
    566.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7301.JPG
    IMG_7301.JPG
    372.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7300.JPG
    IMG_7300.JPG
    349.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7299.JPG
    IMG_7299.JPG
    690.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7298.JPG
    IMG_7298.JPG
    704.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7297.JPG
    IMG_7297.JPG
    665.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7296.JPG
    IMG_7296.JPG
    666.9 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
stinger608

stinger608

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 13, 2009
Messages
5,868
Might have to grab one of them Echo Show 5's the end of this week. Well, if there is any of them left. LOL
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top