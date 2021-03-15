FS: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, 512gb, AT&T, Black, Unlocked, Ring Mailbox Sensor,

NIZMOZ

Joined
Oct 23, 2007
Messages
2,140
I have the following items forsale. All are new unless otherwise said. See signature for Heat. Been a long and trustworthy seller here. Everything is OBO, and possible combination discounts. Price includes shipping for USA and insurance

1. Ring Mailbox Sensor – Black (Requires Ring Bridge to work, new and sealed) - $15 shipped

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, 512gb, Black, Unlock code will be given with phone, in good condition. Comes with WhiteDome scree protector installed since new, and spigen case. Has some usage marks from the case rubbing on it, and a few fine scratches on the screen protector, but is in mint condition. $800 shipped obo
 

Might have to grab one of them Echo Show 5's the end of this week. Well, if there is any of them left. LOL
 
