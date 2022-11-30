FS: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512 GB , 512 GB Steam Deck

I have the following Items for Sale

Green Samsung S22 Ultra 512 GB Factory Unlocked
Included is an UAG Monarch Kevlar case
Original packaging
Mint Condition
Price: 950 USD Shipped

Steam Deck 512 GB
Comes with original packaging and accessories
Mint Condition
2 units available
Price: 550 USD Shipped Each

Heatware: Aztlan
 
