FS: Samsung Galaxy S22 128G Pink Gold - BNIB T-Mobile $450, WD White Label(same as WD Red) 8TB & Hitachi 7200rpm 4TB HDDS

Everything can be shipped or picked up in the Raleigh area(North Carolina).Brand new from T-Mo, I just switched over and picked a phone with some promotion. Located near Raleigh NC, will ship too! Asking $450 shipped OBOQNAP TR-004 4 bay DAS with Hardware RAID, have original box and cables, this retails for $220 + tax. looking for $150 OBO! - SOLDAlso have 7 HDDs that can go with itWD 8TB Drives(White label, but they are identical to the WD reds with TLER enabled) - $90 each or $80 each with the enclosure (or as a pair)Hitachi 4TB 7200 RPM - $50 each or $200 for all 5 or with the enclosure, 1 of the drives was used as a spare, so not really used at all.All drives are working fine, will produce SMART reports before shipping out as well.