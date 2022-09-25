FS: Samsung Galaxy S22 128G Pink Gold - BNIB T-Mobile $450, WD White Label(same as WD Red) 8TB & Hitachi 7200rpm 4TB HDDS

Everything can be shipped or picked up in the Raleigh area(North Carolina).

Brand new from T-Mo, I just switched over and picked a phone with some promotion. Located near Raleigh NC, will ship too! Asking $450 shipped OBO

QNAP TR-004 4 bay DAS with Hardware RAID, have original box and cables, this retails for $220 + tax. looking for $150 OBO! - SOLD

Also have 7 HDDs that can go with it

WD 8TB Drives(White label, but they are identical to the WD reds with TLER enabled) - $90 each or $80 each with the enclosure (or as a pair)
Hitachi 4TB 7200 RPM - $50 each or $200 for all 5 or with the enclosure, 1 of the drives was used as a spare, so not really used at all.

All drives are working fine, will produce SMART reports before shipping out as well.
 

