FS: Samsung Galaxy S20 ATT, Gigabyte X299 Aorus Ultra Gaming Mobo + EK RGB Monoblock

Alright people, this thread was originally just for the phone but I decided to be less lazy and try to list up some of the massive amount of hardware I need to let go of. I will deal with people in the order I am contacted unless there is reason not to and I only deal in good faith. I have excellent Heatware and eBay feedback you can view below if you so desire and I ship to ConUS only.
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G AT&T 128gb Cosmic Gray

So the story goes that I bought this S20 through AT&T and 33 days later I dropped it and finally can be counted among those who have destroyed an expensive touchscreen. I had no options through AT&T and it took me several weeks to get through to Samsung and finally get a repair initiated through them. I have had the phone back for awhile now but keep forgetting to list for sale so here it is. The phone will come with everything it originally shipped with, including retail box and accessories, as well as the better padded box that the Samsung repair facility returned it to me in.

I already have $258 into the screen repair and this phone is effectively a month old as I was ridiculous and bought a replacement S20 that is my current daily driver and I have not touched this phone since.

As far as the phone and general experience goes the fact that in 18 some years of cell phone ownership I destroyed my first smartphone and immediately bought another should tell you something because I still had a Galaxy S8 as a backup at that point. The 120hz screen is fantastic and this phone takes some insanely good photos and video.

20200717_072907-2.jpg 20200717_072925.jpg 20200717_072950-2.jpg
20200717_073116.jpg 20200717_073124-2.jpg 20200717_073238.jpg

$750 shipped OR BEST OFFER
I do not truly know what this is worth but I obviously have a significant investment into it. If my price is high then make me an offer and the worst I can do is say no.

-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

Gigabyte X299 Aorus Ultra Gaming Motherboard with EK RGB Monoblock

This was my primary rig for a year and a half probably and ran extremely well with my 7820X. I was able to boot into Windows at 5.5ghz but I didn't even bother to run a benchmark it really liked life at 5.2ghz and under. Most of its' life was spent at a very leisurely and cool 4.7ghz every day and the board is overall in excellent shape.

Motherboard comes with all accessories pictured including the original box and VRM heatsink if you wish to return to air cooling. The EK RGB Monoblock for Gigabyte X299 boards is in excellent shape as well and has a very slight blue tinge where the fittings attach. I have NOT opened this block or there would be no blue tinge as all of the other parts in that loop were completely clean with no residue or staining with just distilled water and a toothbrush I am simply leaving the decision to open the block to whoever buys it next.

To those RGB+W/RGB+UV lovers out there keep in mind this board has a metric fuckton of RGB options. The whole board lights up like christmas and has addressable AND RGBW ports. The RGB Fusion software still allows for control of all of this if you install the older version before they omitted the options due to newer boards not supporting these options!

20181127_132032.jpg 20200620_135930.jpg 20200620_135937.jpg 20200620_140000.jpg 20200620_140027.jpg 20200620_140119.jpg 20200620_140214.jpg 20200620_141916.jpg 20200620_142311.jpg 20200620_142340.jpg 20200620_142740.jpg 20200620_142748.jpg

$220 shipped OR BEST OFFER
If you don't like my price then make me an offer I might just take it. This is a badass setup and I hate that it sits doing nothing now that I went 3950X.
 
FYI a lot of credit cards have 'purchase protection' which covers accidental damage or theft within 90-120 days. If you bought this with a credit card look up '<credit card name> purchase protection'. You may be able to get the screen repair reimbursed by your CC, which will make it hurt a bit less.

I paid for it outright I just need someone to help me recoup some of my idiocy.
 
That board is tempting as I have a project with my last x299 cpu I have laying around. But suitable boards are few far between.
 
