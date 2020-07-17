FS: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G ATT 128gb Cosmic Gray

$800 shipped OR BEST OFFER

So the story goes that I bought this S20 through AT&T and 33 days later I dropped it and finally can be counted among those who have destroyed an expensive touchscreen. I had no options through AT&T and it took me several weeks to get through to Samsung and finally get a repair initiated through them. I have had the phone back for awhile now but keep forgetting to list for sale so here it is. The phone will come with everything it originally shipped with, including retail box and accessories, as well as the better padded box that the Samsung repair facility returned it to me in.I already have $258 into the screen repair and this phone is effectively a month old as I was ridiculous and bought a replacement S20 that is my current daily driver and I have not touched this phone since.As far as the phone and general experience goes the fact that in 18 some years of cell phone ownership I destroyed my first smartphone and immediately bought another should tell you something because I still had a Galaxy S8 as a backup at that point. The 120hz screen is fantastic and this phone takes some insanely good photos and video.I do not truly know what this is worth but I obviously have a significant investment into it. If my price is high then make me an offer and the worst I can do is say no.