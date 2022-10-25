FS: Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha. Excellent condition

Hi all. It’s been a minute since I’ve posted here. But looking to sell a laptop in exceptionally good condition. Please ignore the sticky note, it’s my Reddit user name as I’m attempting to sell there as well.



Item for consideration is a Samsung Ultrabook in very good condition. 9/10 condition. No scratches or any signs of use outside of some fingerprints / dust. It mostly spent it's life connected to a USB-C docking station, or on a kitchen island playing videos. Adult owned and used lightly. Nothing intense in terms of gaming or anything like that. I owned it for a little over 1 year, I am the original owner and purchased it at Best Buy last July (2021).



Has a 11th generation i7 processor, 512GB SSD, and 16GB RAM. Comes with original AC charger.



I do not have the original box, but will be shipped securely packed with bubble wrap. I will ship USPS priority mail or FedEx express (roughly 2-3 business days). Signature confirmation required, your choice on carrier.



Payment will be PayPal G&S and I ship very fast. Always within 24 business hours of receiving payment or same day in some cases.



Asking $500 shipped. Please PM or reply below to inquire. Thanks!