FS: Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha. Excellent condition

A

ACE_350

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 7, 2005
Messages
2,079
Hi all. It’s been a minute since I’ve posted here. But looking to sell a laptop in exceptionally good condition. Please ignore the sticky note, it’s my Reddit user name as I’m attempting to sell there as well.

Item for consideration is a Samsung Ultrabook in very good condition. 9/10 condition. No scratches or any signs of use outside of some fingerprints / dust. It mostly spent it's life connected to a USB-C docking station, or on a kitchen island playing videos. Adult owned and used lightly. Nothing intense in terms of gaming or anything like that. I owned it for a little over 1 year, I am the original owner and purchased it at Best Buy last July (2021).

Has a 11th generation i7 processor, 512GB SSD, and 16GB RAM. Comes with original AC charger.

I do not have the original box, but will be shipped securely packed with bubble wrap. I will ship USPS priority mail or FedEx express (roughly 2-3 business days). Signature confirmation required, your choice on carrier.

Payment will be PayPal G&S and I ship very fast. Always within 24 business hours of receiving payment or same day in some cases.

Asking $500 shipped. Please PM or reply below to inquire. Thanks!
 

Attachments

  • 3CBF5F5B-C53B-4C43-8AA1-E92764F93311.jpeg
    3CBF5F5B-C53B-4C43-8AA1-E92764F93311.jpeg
    429.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 33607D54-2CBF-424F-84C2-B4B8CDB52F3D.jpeg
    33607D54-2CBF-424F-84C2-B4B8CDB52F3D.jpeg
    428.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 6B3471AF-7A46-4DC3-9B5E-F1585FA45D4B.jpeg
    6B3471AF-7A46-4DC3-9B5E-F1585FA45D4B.jpeg
    252 KB · Views: 0
  • 57994622-04AB-4DC9-8197-F7BE7442ABD2.jpeg
    57994622-04AB-4DC9-8197-F7BE7442ABD2.jpeg
    287.2 KB · Views: 0
