FS: Samsung Galaxy A53 US dual SIM version, unlocked

waderunner

Jun 2, 2013
I have a Galaxy A53 US dual SIM version (SM-a536U1/DS, 128GB, 6GB, Black), unlocked that I purchased new from Amazon in June 2022. Excellent condition, no scratches and was in a case and screen protector since day 1 of use. The phone has worked fine.

Great budget phone, strong battery life, good performance. Was used on T-Mobile and has all updates through Oct security updates.

Includes original packaging, charging cable, the purple case shown in photos, and a couple of extra screen protectors.

Selling because I got a deal on an S22.

$230 PayPal Shipped USPS Priority

my heat

apologies for the bits of dust visible in the photos.


kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Feb 1, 2005
Bump for you. Don't forget it has something like four more years of updates also. I bought one for my parents for that very reason.
 
