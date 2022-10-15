FS: Samsung Galaxy A53 US dual SIM version, unlocked

waderunner
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 2, 2013
- Messages
- 1,126
I have a Galaxy A53 US dual SIM version (SM-a536U1/DS, 128GB, 6GB, Black), unlocked that I purchased new from Amazon in June 2022. Excellent condition, no scratches and was in a case and screen protector since day 1 of use. The phone has worked fine.
Great budget phone, strong battery life, good performance. Was used on T-Mobile and has all updates through Oct security updates.
Includes original packaging, charging cable, the purple case shown in photos, and a couple of extra screen protectors.
Selling because I got a deal on an S22.
$230 PayPal Shipped USPS Priority
my heat
apologies for the bits of dust visible in the photos.
Great budget phone, strong battery life, good performance. Was used on T-Mobile and has all updates through Oct security updates.
Includes original packaging, charging cable, the purple case shown in photos, and a couple of extra screen protectors.
Selling because I got a deal on an S22.
$230 PayPal Shipped USPS Priority
my heat
apologies for the bits of dust visible in the photos.
Last edited: