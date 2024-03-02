FS - Samsung Galaxy A30s android phone $50

$20

Samsung Galaxy S6 4G LTE 5.1" display

black, AC adapter, micro-USB cord

This one is T-mobile, the IMEI checks out OK for Mint

android 7

3gb ram, 32gb storage

protective case (clear/used)

$65

Moto G7 4G LTE 6.2" display

black, original box, AC adapter, USB-C cord

unlocked - I used t-mobile, the IMEI checks out OK for Mint & Consumer cellular, Cricket

4gb ram, 64gb storage

android 10

protective case (clear/new and blue/used)

$25

Amazon Fire HD 8 (6th gen) 8" display

12gb storage

blue flip stand protective case, AC adapter, power cord

3/11 updated thread, price drop on last phone!Hi there. We've done some phone upgrades lately so here are my gently pre-owned offerings. All are 4G LTE, all are in very good condition, no cracks or scratches. All have good functional battery. I have done factory resets on all of them. I can do pics if anyone insists but I promise these are all clean and in good shape. I will entertain reasonable offers, not interested in trades at this time.Prices are shipped to USA lower 48 (if you're AK or HI hit me up with a zipcode and I'll do shipping calculator). I prefer Paypal F&F. Heatware is in my sig.$60Samsung Galaxy A30S 4G LTE 6.4" display (dual sim)white, original box, AC adapter, USB-C cord. *this was an unlocked international version, so the AC adapter is euro type with a US adapter on top**I just noticed a tiny little scratch on the screen that you can only see if the screen is off. I lowered the price.unlocked - wife used t-mobile, the IMEI checks out OK for Mint & Consumer cellular. Cricket did not like it.4gb ram / 64gb storageandroid 11SOLDThe Galaxy S6 is a bit outdated but could be a good burner phone or kid's phone with Mint. Battery is still ok. I don't know if you can just plug a Mint sim in or it needs some kind of t-mobile unlock. But a t-mobile or metro sim should work fine.SOLD!And last, not a phone but I'll throw it on here. Good tablet for kids / media consumption.SOLD!Let me know if any questions!