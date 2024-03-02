FS - Samsung Galaxy A30s android phone $50

3/11 updated thread, price drop on last phone!

Hi there. We've done some phone upgrades lately so here are my gently pre-owned offerings. All are 4G LTE, all are in very good condition, no cracks or scratches. All have good functional battery. I have done factory resets on all of them. I can do pics if anyone insists but I promise these are all clean and in good shape. I will entertain reasonable offers, not interested in trades at this time.

Prices are shipped to USA lower 48 (if you're AK or HI hit me up with a zipcode and I'll do shipping calculator). I prefer Paypal F&F. Heatware is in my sig.

$60
Samsung Galaxy A30S 4G LTE 6.4" display (dual sim)
white, original box, AC adapter, USB-C cord. *this was an unlocked international version, so the AC adapter is euro type with a US adapter on top*
*I just noticed a tiny little scratch on the screen that you can only see if the screen is off. I lowered the price.
unlocked - wife used t-mobile, the IMEI checks out OK for Mint & Consumer cellular. Cricket did not like it.
4gb ram / 64gb storage
android 11
https://www.gsmarena.com/samsung_galaxy_a30s-9796.php


SOLD $20
Samsung Galaxy S6 4G LTE 5.1" display
black, AC adapter, micro-USB cord
This one is T-mobile, the IMEI checks out OK for Mint
android 7
3gb ram, 32gb storage
protective case (clear/used)
https://www.gsmarena.com/samsung_galaxy_s6-6849.php

The Galaxy S6 is a bit outdated but could be a good burner phone or kid's phone with Mint. Battery is still ok. I don't know if you can just plug a Mint sim in or it needs some kind of t-mobile unlock. But a t-mobile or metro sim should work fine.

SOLD! $65
Moto G7 4G LTE 6.2" display
black, original box, AC adapter, USB-C cord
unlocked - I used t-mobile, the IMEI checks out OK for Mint & Consumer cellular, Cricket
4gb ram, 64gb storage
android 10
protective case (clear/new and blue/used)
https://www.gsmarena.com/motorola_moto_g7-9357.php


And last, not a phone but I'll throw it on here. Good tablet for kids / media consumption.

SOLD! $25
Amazon Fire HD 8 (6th gen) 8" display
12gb storage
blue flip stand protective case, AC adapter, power cord

Let me know if any questions!
 
Last edited:
