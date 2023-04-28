FS: Samsung Galaxy A15 5G new, Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD new, 1TB NVMe SSD used, 32GB desktop DDR5 used

Gigantopithecus
Payment's via PayPal F&F only. My 19-year-old, 388-0-0 Heatware account is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to Happy to also share my work contact information and cell number for your peace of mind. Prefer to sell to established forum members with some Heatware record.
- WD Blue SN570 1TB NVMe SSD - Works great, ended up using a 2TB SSD in the laptop this was going to go in. Has 14 power ons, 2 power on hours, 54GB written, under warranty until April 5 2028. $50 shipped.
- Samsung Galaxy A15 5G unlocked phone - Brand new and sealed in the retail box. Blue-black color. Specific SKU is SM-A156UZKDXAA. $150 shipped.
- Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD - Brand new and sealed in the retail box. This is the model with the heatsink, MZ-V8P2T0. $130 shipped.
- Corsair 32GB (16GBx2) DDR5-5600 desktop RAM - Used, works great, upgraded to a 64GB kit. Specific SKU is CMK32GX5M2B5600C36. $70 shipped.
