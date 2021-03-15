FS: Samsung Galaxy 5 Pro GPS Watch, Caldigit TS3+ dock, Microsoft 256gb SSD (SP8+ products), NAS Hard Drives 3TB,4TB,6TB

** Note: I am only able to make one trip a week to the shipping carrier due to me living in a rural area. Usually Wed/Thurs. ***

Brand Price shipped Model Serial # Size Power On Count Power On Hours Condition Warranty Seagate Desktop HD $20​ ST4000DM000-1F2168 Z306XWNF 4 TB 31 48203 Good Out of Warr Seagate IronWolf $40​ ST6000VN0033-2EE110 ZADAT5Y2 6 TB 36 19434 Good Yes, 07/21/23 WD Red $30​ WD30EFRX-68EUZN0 WD-WMC4N2370304 3 TB 395 67572 Good Out of Warr WD Red $30 ​ WD30EFRX-68EUZN0 WD-WCC4N4CKPD83 3 TB 41 53756 Good Out of Warr WD Red $30 ​ WD30EFRX-68EUZN0 WD-WCC4N4CKPYCD 3 TB 40 53756 Good Out of Warr WD Red $40 ​ WD30EFRX-68EUZN0 WD-WCC7K2KCRDUL 4 TB 33 34543 Good Out of Warr

I have the following items forsale. All are new unless otherwise said. See signature for Heat. Been a long and trustworthy seller here. Everything is OBO, and possible combination discounts. Price includes shipping for USA and insurance. Willing to entertain trade offers depending if its something I need. Also, please do not contact me and waste my time unless you are serious or with low ball offers.1. Samsung Galaxy 5 pro GPS only watch, mint condition. $175 shipped USA - Pictures below2. Samsung S23 Ultra, unlocked, black, 512gb - $900 shipped USA (paid off. never a payment plan)3. Caldigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock - $200 shipped USA4. Microsoft 256gb Model 1911 SSD which comes in their Surface Pro 8 or higher products. $25 shipped. See picture below.5. NAS hard drives forsale. Upgraded to a newer NAS, and selling the old smaller drives. See below. PM me offers for the drives below on the ones you select and we can work out something.