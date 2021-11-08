FS: Samsung CRG9 Monitor (Las Vegas, NV)

Samsung CRG9 Monitor in excellent condition and I still have the original box. Really awesome for both productivity and gaming. Shipping is ridiculous for something like this so I'm hoping there is someone local who'd like to come check it out.
$500
 

