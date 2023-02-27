Fs: Samsung Chromebook 4+ 6GB/64GB - $100 shipped

heatware under mnewxcvheatware, ebay feedback here. *YOU* must also have verified feedback. (((I have 2FA enabled))) Items are used. Prices are PP F&F


$100 shipped - Samsung Chromebook 4+ 15.6 inch 64GB Intel Celeron 1.10GHz 6GB Chromebook. Used in good working condition with some signs of use. Some scratches and scuffs as shown, and one small hairline crack in the bezel around the screen. Some scratches on the edge of the lid as well.

also have:

$120 for a Samsung 2tb 980 pro (latest firmware)
$100 for a 2tb 970 evo (latest firmware)



SOLD $700 shipped - not getting cheaper than that!
Ryzen 7950x combo. Includes cpu, motherboard, ram.
Amd ryzen 9 7950x
gigabyte b650m aorus ax matx motherboard
32gb of gskill ddr5 6000 memory (wouldn't run expo out of the box, ran at 5600 no problem)

*PRICE DROP* $725 shipped Parting with my RTX 3090 FE. I bought it used several months ago and it has worked flawlessly. The previous owner repadded it and temps have never been a problem. Little bit dusty, but I blow it out every few months. Works great for anything you throw at it. Comes with power adapter and original box.

$190 shipped: Lenovo L28u-30 28" UHD IPS 4K Monitor SOLD
$200 shipped: DJI RSC2 gimbal
$60 shipped: blackmagic design intensity pro 1080p capture card
 

I get paid on Friday morning and will buy this. Can I get dibs till then? If not I understand. I use cashapp or venmo.

I am on linkedin as nicholas brennan and work in the tech sector here in MA state. You can check me out. I am 120% legit. I just sold a 3080 on here two weeks ago. I can give you my cell phone number which is my home number also if you'd like to voice chat.
 
Yeeeeep I bought that RTX 3090, and I'm darn glad I did!
Can't wait to test it out and see what it can do.

That 4K display looks nice too.
 
atp1916 said:
3090 == 4080, suprised too. GLWS mate.

Good seller here folks, cheers
Now that the card is sold - I have never heard anyone claim that the RTX 3090 is the same (performance-wise) as the RTX 4080. I had to double check to make sure that I am crazy. Turns out the RTX 4080 is generally faster by a minimum of 10%, way more at 4K. It's closer than I thought. I guess you get more VRAM...but otherwise yeah for that price it is hella awesome in comparison.

Free bump.
 
sk3tch said:
Now that the card is sold - I have never heard anyone claim that the RTX 3090 is the same (performance-wise) as the RTX 4080. I had to double check to make sure that I am crazy. Turns out the RTX 4080 is generally faster by a minimum of 10%, way more at 4K. It's closer than I thought. I guess you get more VRAM...but otherwise yeah for that price it is hella awesome in comparison.

Free bump.
Yeah, I'm all about that VRAM, so the RTX 3090 was EXACTLY what I wanted, and not even the Ti version either. (For budget reasons.)
 
I have this monitor... use it daily for work, it's a great 4K monitor. I was actually surprised at the quality of the screws supplied for the VESA mounting (thumbscrews). They look and feel pretty nice.
 
