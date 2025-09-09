  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: Samsung 990 Pro SSD 4TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 - $250

S

Sherk

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jan 12, 2008
Messages
2,793
Up for sale is one Samsung 990 PRO SSD 4TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Drive.

I bought this for $270+ tax off ($286.19 in SW MI) from Amazon on Aug 23. It is unopened. I thought I was having issues with my boot drive, which I was... but it was due to enabling RAID mode and once I went back to AHCI everything is perfect. I can return it, but I figured if someone would come close on price I can pay it forward a tiny bit. And I also don't risk my Amazon account being closed.

Asking $250 shipped.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top